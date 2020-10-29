Unanet

Summit2Sea to Help DoD Build AI-Based Financial System Prototype

Matthew Nelson October 29, 2020 News, Technology

The Department of Defense's innovation unit has partnered with Summit2Sea Consulting to develop an artificial intelligence technology intended to help DoD increase the efficiency of its financial management process.

Summit2Sea said Wednesday it will build a prototype of the Humanless Unmatched Transaction platform using AI-based robotic process automation tools under a project sponsored by the Pentagon's Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Comptroller and Joint AI Center.

Bryan Eckle, a Summit2Sea partner, said the system will work to create data pipelines for financial transactions and train machine learning models to recommend corrective measures to robot workers.

The Arlington, Virginia-based consulting firm plans to utilize UiPath's RPA technology and Amazon Web Services' Sagemaker managed service in the HUnT prototyping effort.

