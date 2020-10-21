Unanet

Technology Security Associates Wins $83M IDIQ to Help Secure Navy Airborne Platforms

Nichols Martin October 21, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Technology Security Associates has won a five-year, $83.3M contract to provide platform security services to Naval Air System Command and Naval Air Warfare Centers.

The U.S. Navy received two offers for the cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract via a small business set-aside competition, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Task orders will include cybersecurity, program security management, force protection, counterterrorism and anti-tampering support services.

Contract work will take place in Maryland, New Jersey, Florida, California and North Carolina.

