Technology Security Associates Wins $83M IDIQ to Help Secure Navy Airborne Platforms

TSA

Technology Security Associates has won a five-year, $83.3M contract to provide platform security services to Naval Air System Command and Naval Air Warfare Centers.

The U.S. Navy received two offers for the cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract via a small business set-aside competition, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Task orders will include cybersecurity, program security management, force protection, counterterrorism and anti-tampering support services.

Contract work will take place in Maryland, New Jersey, Florida, California and North Carolina.