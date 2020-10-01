Unanet

Telos Launches Virtual Obfuscation Network in AWS Marketplace

Matthew Nelson October 1, 2020 News, Technology

Telos

Telos has begun to offer a cloud-based communications network on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace to help public and private sector customers maintain privacy of user identities and locations when conducting operations.

Telos Ghost, which debuted in January 2018, allows organizations to stay anonymous and protect work online through virtual obfuscation and encryption methods, the company said Thursday.

"Our customers do important work – cyber threat intelligence gathering, supply chain risk analysis, and red team operations," said Tom Badders, senior product manager at Telos.

The Asburn, Virginia-based security company also offers its Xacta 360 cyber risk management platform on AWS Marketplace and GovCloud (US), a cloud region built to host sensitive data and regulated workload for agencies.

