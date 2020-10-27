Unanet

University of Washington’s Applied Physics Lab Books Potential $219M DoD R&D Support IDIQ

Brenda Marie Rivers October 27, 2020 Contract Awards, News

The U.S. Navy has awarded University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory a potential 10-year, $218.8M contract for research, development, test and evaluation support to Department of Defense programs.

The sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a five-year base value of $101.4M and includes options that would extend work through October 2030, the Pentagon said Monday.

APL-UW will perform R&D and engineering work in the areas of experimental oceanography, simulation and signals processing, acoustic propagation, underwater technologies, marine corrosion and public service-related mission support.

The DoD may use different appropriation types and fiscal years across program offices and agencies to finance task orders under the IDIQ award.

