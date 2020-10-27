USAF Vet Kieran Keelty Named Triman Supply Chain Executive

Kieran Keelty VP Triman Industries

Retired Air Force Col. Kieran Keelty has joined Triman Industries, a portfolio company of investment firm AE Industrial Partners, as vice president for partner supply operation.

He will be responsible for creating Triman's supply chain program and exploring opportunities to do business with the Department of Defense and original equipment manufacturers, the military aftermarket services provider said Monday.

Keelty most recently commanded the 748th Supply Chain Management Group at Hill AF Base in Utah and managed a $1.2B annual budget for the sustainment of 34 weapons systems.

His 25-year military career has also included roles as chief of Air Mobility Command's logistics readiness division, deputy commander of the Air Force's largest mission support group.

"I'm truly excited to join a company that has been built upon a solid foundation of relentless support of the mission and warfighter while pursuing a value proposition grounded in the growth of their OEM partners and suppliers," Keelty noted.