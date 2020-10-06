Unanet

Vectrus to Extend Guantanamo Bay Naval Base Operations Support; Chuck Prow Quoted

Matthew Nelson October 6, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Chuck Prow CEO Vectrus

Vectrus will continue to help the U.S. Navy manage facilities, equipment and vehicles at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba under a potential $196M base operations support contract.

The Colorado-based company said Monday its new contract, won through a recompete, extends the work Vectrus has performed at the military installation over the past two years.

NSGB services include facility investment, utilities management, ground maintenance.

Chuck Prow, president and CEO of Vectrus and a 2020 Wash100 winner, said the company has increased its geographical footprint across the Navy market and looks to further expand work with the branch.

He added the government services contractor won $255M in contracts to support military customers at Isa Air Base in Bahrain and the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Facility in Romania.

A joint venture that includes Vectrus also secured two awards worth $350M combined, according to Prow.

