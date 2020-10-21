Ventech Elevates Tonia Bleecher to COO Role

Tonia Bleecher COO Ventech

Tonia Bleecher, former chief growth officer of Ventech Solutions, has been named chief operating officer at the technology services provider, FedHealthIT reported Tuesday.

She jointed Ventech in 2018 as senior vice president of health care enterprise solutions and previously worked at Truven Health Analytics, which operates under IBM's Watson cognitive computing business, as SVP and general manager for the federal business.

Her two-decade career has also included roles as a principal at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she led the company's health account for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ventech's service offerings encompass cloud computing, contact center, service integration and management, cybersecurity and legacy modernization.