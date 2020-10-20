Verizon-Avaya Team to Modernize SSA Comms Infrastructure; Jennifer Chronis, Jerry Dotson Quoted

Jennifer Chronis VP of Federal Verizon

A partnership between Verizon and Avaya will help the Social Security Administration deploy unified communications systems in support of the agency’s information technology modernization efforts.

The team will work to build core infrastructure with Avaya’s OneCloud suite of communications, collaboration and contact center applications for more than 62K agency employees, Avaya said Monday.

Jennifer Chronis, vice president of Verizon’s federal business, said the partnership aims to provide digital transformation and modernization platforms to the agency.

Verizon won the potential 10-year, $525M contract in March to support SSA’s Next Generation Telephony Project.

Jerry Dotson, VP of Avaya’s public sector unit, said the company offers communications platforms designed to help organizations manage customer experience, business operations and workforce engagement.