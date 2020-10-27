Unanet

Viasat-CDW Team to Support NATO C3 Experimentation Project; Steve Beeching, Nick Garland Quoted

Sarah Sybert October 27, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Viasat-CDW Team to Support NATO C3 Experimentation Project; Steve Beeching, Nick Garland Quoted
Viasat

Viasat UK, a subsidiary of Viasat, has been awarded a joint contract with CDW UK, Viasat reported on Tuesday. The companies were awarded the two-year technical innovation contract for Command, Control and Communication (C3) to support the Program LELANTOS. 

“This partnership will leverage Viasat's deep breadth of defence experience and innovative technology approaches, alongside CDW's proven track record for delivering digital transformation solutions across multiple industries to bring ARRC rapidly-deployable, highly-secure and scalable land formation capabilities,” said Steve Beeching, managing director of Viasat UK.

The program is an agile experimentation initiative that will support NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) in Gloucester, UK. The partnered companies will provide decision-making, cross-domain integration and fast maneuver and survivability capabilities in threat environments.

"Program LELANTOS provides an opportunity to challenge the status quo and drive agile C3 innovation across NATO and its allies. are critically-important in a rapidly evolving battlespace,” Beeching added. 

Under Program LELANTOS, Viasat UK and CDW UK will work with ARRC, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) and industry partners to integrate agile development processes to advance capabilities in the land C3 domain. 

The partnership will work to develop an 'experimentation hub' for secure wireless military networks. Viasat UK and CDW UK will leverage enhanced battlefield command and control capabilities to achieve the goal of its defense customers. 

"It is an honour to be collaborating with Viasat UK, as we lead technological change across multiple domains that will see real-time benefit to a strategic headquarters through agile C3 experimentation. We believe Programme LELANTOS will deliver technological transformation aligned to the core objectives of both the MoD and ARRC," said Nick Garland, director of Defence at CDW.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Kieran Keelty VP Triman Industries

USAF Vet Kieran Keelty Named Triman Supply Chain Executive

Retired Air Force Col. Kieran Keelty has joined military aftermarket services provider Triman Industries, a portfolio company of investment firm AE Industrial Partners, as vice president for partner supply operation. He will be responsible for creating Triman's supply chain program and exploring opportunities to do business with the Department of Defense and original equipment manufacturers.

Julian Setian CEO SOSi

SOSi Lands R&D, Engineering Contracts in Two OASIS Vehicle Pools; Julian Setian Quoted

SOS International has secured two contracts under the General Services Administration’s potential $50B One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle for enterprisewide professional services.

Jim Scanlon EVP and GM SAIC

SAIC Gets $750M Army National Guard Intelligence Support Task Order; Jim Scanlon Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential five-year, $750M task order to provide enterprise platforms, mission engineering and integration support for the Army National Guard’s intelligence and security directorate.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved