Viasat-CDW Team to Support NATO C3 Experimentation Project; Steve Beeching, Nick Garland Quoted

Viasat

Viasat UK , a subsidiary of Viasat , has been awarded a joint contract with CDW UK , Viasat reported on Tuesday. The companies were awarded the two-year technical innovation contract for Command, Control and Communication (C3) to support the Program LELANTOS.

“This partnership will leverage Viasat's deep breadth of defence experience and innovative technology approaches, alongside CDW's proven track record for delivering digital transformation solutions across multiple industries to bring ARRC rapidly-deployable, highly-secure and scalable land formation capabilities,” said Steve Beeching , managing director of Viasat UK.

The program is an agile experimentation initiative that will support NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) in Gloucester, UK. The partnered companies will provide decision-making, cross-domain integration and fast maneuver and survivability capabilities in threat environments.

"Program LELANTOS provides an opportunity to challenge the status quo and drive agile C3 innovation across NATO and its allies. are critically-important in a rapidly evolving battlespace,” Beeching added.

Under Program LELANTOS, Viasat UK and CDW UK will work with ARRC, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) and industry partners to integrate agile development processes to advance capabilities in the land C3 domain.

The partnership will work to develop an 'experimentation hub' for secure wireless military networks. Viasat UK and CDW UK will leverage enhanced battlefield command and control capabilities to achieve the goal of its defense customers.