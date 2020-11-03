Unanet

3D Systems to Back VHA’s Health Care Additive Manufacturing Effort

Nichols Martin November 6, 2020 News, Technology

3D Systems

The Veterans Health Administration has tasked 3D Systems to help the government stand up additive manufacturing facilities at hospitals, where personnel would produce 3D-printed medical equipment.

The company said Thursday it will deliver ProX SLS 6100 3D printers and related materials to establish the planned facilities and a corresponding quality management system for VHA.

The QMS will be turned over to VHA after 3D Systems has fully trained the agency's personnel on how to use the system.

VHA seeks to establish hospital-based additive manufacturing facilities that comply with the Food and Drug Administration's standards.

"Through this collaboration, 3D Systems will not only be installing 3D printers at the VHA sites, but we’ll also be helping them install a quality management system that includes the processes, documentation, and training required to be compliant as a medical device manufacturer," said Ben Johnson, director of product development, healthcare at 3D Systems.

The new effort follows VHA's previous engagement with 3D Systems where the company created a 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swab to support early COVID-19 response.

