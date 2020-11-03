Unanet

3M to Help DoD Deploy Coding Software for Military Health System

Brenda Marie Rivers November 19, 2020

Leidos has chosen 3M’s health information systems business to provide computer-assisted coding technology to support medical documentation work across the Department of Defense's Military Health System.

3M said Tuesday it will help DoD implement the 360 Encompass System software suite as part of the Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization program, for which Leidos serves as a prime contractor.

The companies will deploy the CAC platform to an MHS site with initial operating capability designation and expect to deliver the technology to 55 military treatment facilities and associated clinics worldwide through additional task orders.

According to 3M, its technology will support DoD-Department of Veterans Affairs interoperability of electronic health records.

Over 2K health care organizations nationwide use the Encompass System to manage quality metrics, data analytics and clinical workflows.

"For more than 15 years, 3M has partnered with the DoD to provide software products that support healthcare delivery to military personnel and their families,” said Garri Garrison, division vice president and general manager at 3M Health Information Systems.

