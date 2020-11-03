Accela Expands 2020 Lineup With New Data Visualization Tool, Other Products

Accela

Accela has launched a new data visualization tool designed to assist agency staff in developing modern and interactive dashboards, and rolled out other offerings and updates as part of its Fall 2020 product release.

The San Ramon, California-based software-as-a-service provider said Monday it unveiled Accela Insights to help users integrate complex data into dynamic dashboards and to provide them with access to their data translated to business terms.

The product lineup also includes the Civic Applications for Service Request Management and Occupational Licensing suite and the Premium Citizen Experience tool.

As part of the release, Accela also introduced updates for its Civic, Mobile, Geographic Information System and Citizen Access products.

According to the company, the product lineup builds on customers' inputs to optimize system management, time-to-value, citizen engagement and user experience.