Accenture Federal Arm to Support Gov’t Retirement Savings Plan Modernization; Elaine Beeman Quoted

Accenture’s federal arm will develop a platform to automate Thrift Savings Plan processes, offer electronic signature capabilities and help TSP users access services through phone, email, virtual assistant and other channels under a contract with the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board.
The Recordkeeping Services Acquisition contract awarded to Accenture Federal Services has a transition period of 18 months and four, three-year option terms, the company said Thursday.
TSP is a retirement and savings plan that oversees more than $644B in assets and serves 6.1M federal employees and military personnel.
“The new functions will give participants more self-service options to meet the expectations of an increasingly digital, savvy TSP customer and ultimately meet the needs at the heart of our client’s mission, to help all federal employees effectively prepare for their retirement,” said Elaine Beeman, senior managing director and AFS civilian lead.
AFS will work with Amazon Web Services and cloud-based digital human capital platforms provider Alight Solutions on the RKSA contract. The Accenture subsidiary will also use the Salesforce platform to provide communication and case management services and ServiceNow for digital workflow functions.