Accenture Federal Arm to Support Gov’t Retirement Savings Plan Modernization; Elaine Beeman Quoted

Elaine Beeman AFS Civilian Lead Accenture

Accenture ’s federal arm will develop a platform to automate Thrift Savings Plan processes, offer electronic signature capabilities and help TSP users access services through phone, email, virtual assistant and other channels under a contract with the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board .

The Recordkeeping Services Acquisition contract awarded to Accenture Federal Services has a transition period of 18 months and four, three-year option terms, the company said Thursday.

TSP is a retirement and savings plan that oversees more than $644B in assets and serves 6.1M federal employees and military personnel.

“The new functions will give participants more self-service options to meet the expectations of an increasingly digital, savvy TSP customer and ultimately meet the needs at the heart of our client’s mission, to help all federal employees effectively prepare for their retirement,” said Elaine Beeman , senior managing director and AFS civilian lead.