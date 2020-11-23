AECOM Selected for Air Force Cadet Dormitory Renovation Project; Lara Poloni Quoted

Lara Poloni President AECOM

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Omaha District, has awarded AECOM a $25 million design contract to renovate the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Sijan Hall , marking the first modernization project at the dormitory since it was built in 1968. AECOM’s design work will cover residential, academic, courtyard and recreational spaces.

“AECOM’s strong in-house multi-disciplinary capabilities and track record of technical excellence positioned us as a trusted partner to help modernize the cadet experience,” said Lara Poloni , the company's president.

Under the contract, AECOM will complete a five-phase renovation that will allow Sijan Hall to remain occupied throughout construction. AECOM will redesign the shared spaces to enhance collaboration and improve cadet living environment.

AECOM will integrate energy-efficient materials and systems, smart building technologies, improved daylighting and updated HVAC systems, including geothermal energy and air conditioning. Additionally, the company will adhere to USACE’s high-performance and sustainable building requirements.

AECOM’s portfolio of work at the U.S. Air Force Academy includes the ongoing restoration of the iconic Cadet Chapel, the design of the new U.S. Air Force Center for Cyber Innovation (Cyberworx) and the Kettle Creek Dam, as well as master planning, facility assessments, building renovations, environmental services and airfield designs.

“With more than 20 years of project experience at the U.S. Air Force Academy, we understand that it plays a vital role as both an active military installation and a prestigious institution of higher education. We are proud to support the Academy’s mission to prepare future generations of leaders in the Air Force, Space Force, and beyond,” Poloni added.

