Unanet

AEI Acquires Linkware, Pangiam for Integrated Travel & Security Tech Push

Sarah Sybert November 4, 2020 M&A Activity, News

AEI Acquires Linkware, Pangiam for Integrated Travel & Security Tech Push
AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners has acquired Linkware, a company that specializes in custom software solutions and government consulting, and Pangiam, a security and travel consulting services provider, to create an integrated travel solutions technology platform, AEI announced Wednesday. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Combining Linkware with Pangiam will create a compelling travel and security solutions technology platform with unlimited potential," said Kevin McAleenan, co-founder and CEO of Pangiam. "The combination of our businesses will enable us to offer comprehensive solutions to aviation and security agency stakeholders."

The combined entity will operate as Pangiam, which will leverage the capabilities of Linkware, to offer a full-service platform to support the travel security ecosystem. The merged offerings will provide additional value to both companies' customer bases throughout the commercial and government markets.

Linkware has provided custom software solutions and consulting services to federal government organizations, such as biometrics, facial recognition, deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) used in highly critical national security applications. 

Linkware was co-founded by Leo Fthenos, Bobby Paraskevopoulos, Howard Stone and Vasilios Tzeremes, who will serve as managing directors and stakeholders of Pangiam. Pangiam was founded by McAleenan, Patrick Flanagan and Dave Reissfelder. 

"We share Pangiam's vision to push the boundaries of innovation in the travel and security ecosystem to enable greater opportunities for more secure and seamless travel," said Fthenos. "With strong support from Pangiam and AEI, we look forward to accelerating our efforts and delivering new capabilities to the market."

Pangiam has provided security and travel consulting services to commercial customers across a variety of industries. Pangiam offers a fully integrated pre-clearance travel technology architecture that extends travel security and facilitates a seamless passenger experience. Pangiam will be led by McAleenan, CEO, and Patrick Flanagan, COO. 

"Linkware has been a critical resource to its customers in supporting mission imperative projects with strong recurring performance and a highly technical staff," said Kirk Konert, a partner at AEI. "Now, as part of a broader technology platform in Pangiam, Linkware will have the demonstrated innovation to address the growing demand for seamless travel and security solutions."

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Amy Gilliland President GDIT

GDIT’s Amy Gilliland: DEOS to Provide New Collaboration Tools to DoD Enterprise Users

Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics’ information technology business and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said GDIT looks forward to continuing its partnership with the General Services Administration, Department of Defense and the Defense Information Systems Agency through the Defense Enterprise Office Solutions cloud contract as part of efforts to meet the goals stated in DoD’s Cloud Strategy.

AWS

AWS Provides OmniSci With New Computing Product to Help Accelerate Data Analytics

Amazon Web Services and OmniSci have partnered to apply the former's new computing product to the latter's data analytics platform used by industry and government customers. AWS said Monday its Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud or EC2 P4d instances bring additional graphics processing unit performance suitable for complex ML models and accelerate ML training by three times.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Books $57M Navy Contract for Sea Skimming Target Production

Northrop Gruman has secured a $57.1M contract to commence full-rate production of 19 GQM-163A Coyote supersonic sea skimming targets for the U.S. Navy and the government of Japan.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved