AEI Acquires Linkware, Pangiam for Integrated Travel & Security Tech Push

AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners has acquired Linkware , a company that specializes in custom software solutions and government consulting, and Pangiam , a security and travel consulting services provider, to create an integrated travel solutions technology platform , AEI announced Wednesday. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Combining Linkware with Pangiam will create a compelling travel and security solutions technology platform with unlimited potential," said Kevin McAleenan , co-founder and CEO of Pangiam. "The combination of our businesses will enable us to offer comprehensive solutions to aviation and security agency stakeholders."

The combined entity will operate as Pangiam, which will leverage the capabilities of Linkware, to offer a full-service platform to support the travel security ecosystem. The merged offerings will provide additional value to both companies' customer bases throughout the commercial and government markets.

Linkware has provided custom software solutions and consulting services to federal government organizations, such as biometrics, facial recognition, deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) used in highly critical national security applications.

Linkware was co-founded by Leo Fthenos , Bobby Paraskevopoulos , Howard Stone and Vasilios Tzeremes, who will serve as managing directors and stakeholders of Pangiam. Pangiam was founded by McAleenan, Patrick Flanagan and Dave Reissfelder.

"We share Pangiam's vision to push the boundaries of innovation in the travel and security ecosystem to enable greater opportunities for more secure and seamless travel," said Fthenos. "With strong support from Pangiam and AEI, we look forward to accelerating our efforts and delivering new capabilities to the market."

Pangiam has provided security and travel consulting services to commercial customers across a variety of industries. Pangiam offers a fully integrated pre-clearance travel technology architecture that extends travel security and facilitates a seamless passenger experience. Pangiam will be led by McAleenan, CEO, and Patrick Flanagan, COO.