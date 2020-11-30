Unanet

AFRL Concludes Sixth Catalyst Accelerator Program

Matthew Nelson November 30, 2020

The Air Force Research Laboratory's space vehicles directorate wrapped up the sixth business accelerator effort intended for small companies from the defense and national security markets.

The 12-week Catalyst Accelerator’s Cyber for Space Applications program culminated in a demonstration activity that allowed the eight small businesses to showcase dual-use technologies to government and industry scouts, Catalyst said Wednesday.

The participants connected with warfighters to determine their needs and received guidance from various government and industry officials during the event.

"I look forward to these companies gaining the traction they need to get their technologies into the hands of the United States warfighters, making the cyber-physical systems they rely on more relevant and secure in the 21st Century fighting domain," said KiMar Gartman, program director at Catalyst Accelerator.

Booz Allen Hamilton served as the sixth cohort's sponsor while Lockheed Martin supported the activity's demonstration event.

