Amentum EVP Camille Nichols Joins nLight Board

Camille Nichols EVP Amentum

Camille Nichols, executive vice president for project services at Amentum and a retired U.S Army major general, has joined nLight's board of directors to provide the semiconductor company with expertise on military procurement.

Nichols held multiple leadership roles at the Department of Defense where she oversaw budgets and programs on procurement, culminating her military tenure as deputy commanding general of the Army’s Installation Management Command, nLight said Thursday.

She also led efforts to prevent military sexual assault under the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

After her military service retirement, Nichols joined the private sector and served as VP of business operations of Fluor’s government group.

She also serves on the board of Concurrent Technologies Corp. to support applied research pursuits.

Her term with nLight's board will end after the company's annual stakeholder meeting in 2022.

“I am excited to join the nLight board and look forward to leveraging my military acquisition experiences and operational background to advance the company’s goals,” said Nichols.