Unanet

Amentum EVP Camille Nichols Joins nLight Board

Nichols Martin November 6, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Amentum EVP Camille Nichols Joins nLight Board
Camille Nichols EVP Amentum

Camille Nichols, executive vice president for project services at Amentum and a retired U.S Army major general, has joined nLight's board of directors to provide the semiconductor company with expertise on military procurement.

Nichols held multiple leadership roles at the Department of Defense where she oversaw budgets and programs on procurement, culminating her military tenure as deputy commanding general of the Army’s Installation Management Command, nLight said Thursday.

She also led efforts to prevent military sexual assault under the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

After her military service retirement, Nichols joined the private sector and served as VP of business operations of Fluor’s government group.

She also serves on the board of Concurrent Technologies Corp. to support applied research pursuits.

Her term with nLight's board will end after the company's annual stakeholder meeting in 2022.

“I am excited to join the nLight board and look forward to leveraging my military acquisition experiences and operational background to advance the company’s goals,” said Nichols.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Qorvo

Qorvo Books $75M NSWC Crane OTA for RF Semiconductor Production Hub

Qorvo has received a potential $75M other transaction agreement from Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division to build a center for radio frequency semiconductor production and prototyping for the U.S. government.

Aptive

Jason Ormsby Named Aptive Chief Innovation Officer

Jason Ormsby, former quality, safety and improvement offering lead at Deloitte, has joined Aptive Resources as chief innovation officer tasked with overseeing various activities to deliver safe healthcare services.to providers and patients.

3D Systems

3D Systems to Back VHA’s Health Care Additive Manufacturing Effort

The Veterans Health Administration has tasked 3D Systems to help the government stand up additive manufacturing facilities at hospitals, where personnel would produce 3D-printed medical equipment. The company said Thursday it will deliver ProX SLS 6100 3D printers and related materials to establish the planned facilities and a corresponding quality management system for VHA.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved