Amentum Wins Task Order to Support DHS S&T’s MCS Office; Jill Bruning Quoted

Jill Bruning EVP and GM Amentum

Amentum has been awarded a $22M task order to support the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology’s (S&T) Mission Capability Support (MCS) office , the company said Tuesday.

“The Amentum team will provide knowledge-based services in the areas of system survivability and vulnerability; advanced materials; autonomous systems; counter unmanned systems; non-lethal weapons; reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability, and interoperability,” said Jill Bruning , previous Wash100 awardee and executive vice president and general manager of Amentum’s IS4 strategic business unit.

Under the task order, Amentum will identify, develop and demonstrate multi-domain technologies and solutions that meet the agency’s research and development (R&D) operational priorities. The company will also support “operator and agent systems sensing relevant to LAS & PCS programs and projects,” added Bruning.

Amentum was awarded the Operational, Technical, Engineering, and Transition Analysis for Development and Deployment of Emerging Capabilities and Prototypes for Land, Air, Space, and Port & Coastal Surveillance Programs (LAS & PCS) task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

IS4’s Sustainment, Engineering and Acquisition sector will help MCS develop and transition technology within DHS. MCS has worked with interagency and country partners, industry and academia to support operational needs.

“We are excited to support MCS in its mission to develop new technologies that meet the urgent needs of the department’s various agencies,” said Bruning.

