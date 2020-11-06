Army Picks 10 Small Businesses for Phase II of Prototype Dev’t Effort

US Army

Ten companies will secure over $1M each in funds from the U.S. Army as part of the second phase of the Small Business Technology Transfer program to develop prototypes that could meet warfighter needs.

The selected proposals are focused on providing the Army with command and control capabilities, multi-domain link up and situational awareness during operations, the service branch said Thursday.

The program will cover seven categories in network operations such as adaptable tactical communications, edge sensor processing and standoff electronic denial.

Srico, Oceanit Laboratories, Phase Sensitive Innovations, Nano Terra, VRC Metal Systems, Zymeron, Cornerstone Research Group, Intelligent Automation, QuNav and Intraband will work with research institutions for the next six to 18 months and will receive Phase III funds after the completion of the prototypes.

A team of experts assessed the proposals based on technical merit, innovation, soundness, potential for commercialization and qualifications from principal investigators.

The STTR program is established to carry out feasibility studies to build and demonstrate prototypes for various applications.