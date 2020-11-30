Unanet

Army Posts RFI for Intell Collection Mgmt Application

Matthew Nelson November 30, 2020 News

The U.S. Army has issued a request for information to seek inputs from industry on commercial applications that may support the service branch's intelligence collection management activities.

A Beta SAM notice posted Nov. 23 says the Army Contracting Command envisions the application to help the Combat Capabilities Development Center within the Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground evaluate intelligence collection and plan requirements via an automated process.

The application is required to feature a dynamic and vectored collection asset tasking and management capacities to augment situational awareness and deliver applicable courses of action to warfighters.

The service branch aims to simplify collection asset validation processes and information requirements to roll out a synchronization matrix and digital information gathering strategy.

Interested vendors have until Jan. 8 to submit responses to the notice.

