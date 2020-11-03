ASRC Federal Subsidiary Books Potential $86M NASA Flight Research Center Support Contract

ASRC Federal

An ASRC Federal subsidiary, ASRC Federal Systems Solutions, will provide engineering and technical services to the Armstrong Flight Research Center in California under a potential $86.4M contract from NASA.

The company will also perform simulation and information technology support work to help center personnel operate the Dryden Aeronautical Test Range, the agency said Tuesday.

Work also includes maintenance, documentation, development, training, customer outreach, change management, configuration control and troubleshooting services.

The performance period is scheduled to commence Jan. 5, 2020, after a phase-in period that will last for 60 days.

Contractor services would extend through Jan. 4, 2026, if the agency exercises all options.