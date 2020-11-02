Unanet

ASRC Federal Donates Funding to Collegiate S&T, Engineering Programs; Jennifer Felix Quoted

Matthew Nelson November 2, 2020 News

Jennifer Felix CEO ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal has donated $10K each to the Eastern Shore Community College and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in a bid to support the institutions' science, engineering and technology programs.

ESCC intends to use the funding to roll out trade and technology scholarships while UMES eyes the creation of aviation science scholarship programs, the company said Friday.

The donation is part of ASRC Federal's efforts to support NASA's Wallops Flight Facility through workforce development programs.

“Our hope is that this investment helps enable the next generation of leaders in the greater Wallops community,” said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. 

The company noted it has supported Wallops' projects since 2014, including the Global Precipitation Measurement mission and the Scientific Balloon program.

