AT&T Secures $311M NOAA Task Order to Modernize Network; Chris Smith Quoted

Chris Smith, VP of Civilian and Shared Services at AT&T

AT&T has been awarded a ten-year, $311 million task order from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to deliver modern networking capabilities and advanced technologies , the company reported on Tuesday.

“This task order award is testimony to our capability to deliver robust and reliable services at scale and manage them end-to-end to help government agencies like NOAA improve mission fulfillment,” said Chris Smith , vice president of civilian and shared services at AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet .

Under the task order, AT&T will help NOAA modernize networking technologies and create a foundation for 5G and multi-access edge computing capabilities. The company will consolidate NOAA’s network from a multiple vendor environment to a single, seamless next-generation communications platform.

The company will deliver advanced technologies including unified communications, virtual private networking, IP-based wireless and wireline networking. AT&T’s support will help reduce network outage risks and improve network and application availability.

Additionally, AT&T’s work network capabilities will enhance the speed of data transmission across NOAA’s organizations and support task efficiencies in daily operations, including communications and weather data collection, sharing, analysis and publishing.

The company will modernize NOAA’s networking services across multiple headquarters, including National Weather Service (NWS), National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), National Ocean Service (NOS), Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR), National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service (NESDIS), and Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO).

“Telecommunications is vital to NOAA’s missions. Moving to Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions is key to modernizing our telecommunications and continuing to advance our service to the American people,” said Zachary Goldstein, chief information officer with NOAA .