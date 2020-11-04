August Jackson of Deltek Moderates Panel During ArchIntel’s AI in Competitive Intelligence Event

August Jackson Senior Director Deltek

August Jackson , senior director of Market and Competitive Intelligence with Deltek , was featured as an opening speaker and moderator for ArchIntel’s Artificial Intelligence in Competitive Intelligence Forum on Thursday, Oct. 22nd.

The featured speaker during ArchIntel’s event discussed how competitive intelligence (CI) practitioners can maintain a competitive advantage through integrating emerging technologies into their organizations and solutions. To watch the full Artificial Intelligence in Competitive Intelligence Forum , as well as view other upcoming opportunities, visit archintel.com .

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of ArchIntel , introduced Jackson. Following, Jackson opened the floor, stating, “This is a really great time to be a CI professional.”

During his opening address, Jackson addressed how artificial intelligence (AI) has shifted the CI landscape and practice. He noted that AI and machine learning tools (ML) tools that have been designed for CI practices will deliver results, but not many of them are, so it can make integration and reliability challenging.

“We’re learning the skills that we need to enhance our CI practices with artificial intelligence. These tools will give us the capacity to go broader and deeper into our processes to understand more of the market dynamics that influence competitiveness and success,” Jackson said.

Follow Jackson’s opening remarks, he moderated an expert panel, featuring Suki Fuller of Competitive Intelligence Fellows as well as Dr. Fred Hoffman of Mercyhurst University and Arik Johnson of Aurora Worldwide Development .