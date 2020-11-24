Avantus Federal, Interorbital Systems Partner to Grow Space Launch Footprints

Avantus

Avantus Federal, formerly known as E3/Sentinel, and rocket developer Interorbital Systems have agreed to jointly offer space launch services to the federal sector under a strategic partnership agreement.

Both parties seek to combine methodology and capability in efforts to help government customers address space missions, Avantus said Friday.

The alliance offers Interorbital Systems an opportunity to increase pursuits in the federal market.

Christopher Duncan, director of space and cyber initiatives at Avantus, said the company aims to update its framework for spacefaring activity by applying orbital launch, vertical integration approaches.