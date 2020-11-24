Unanet

Avantus Federal, Interorbital Systems Partner to Grow Space Launch Footprints

Nichols Martin November 24, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Avantus Federal, Interorbital Systems Partner to Grow Space Launch Footprints
Avantus

Avantus Federal, formerly known as E3/Sentinel, and rocket developer Interorbital Systems have agreed to jointly offer space launch services to the federal sector under a strategic partnership agreement.

Both parties seek to combine methodology and capability in efforts to help government customers address space missions, Avantus said Friday.

The alliance offers Interorbital Systems an opportunity to increase pursuits in the federal market.

Christopher Duncan, director of space and cyber initiatives at Avantus, said the company aims to update its framework for spacefaring activity by applying orbital launch, vertical integration approaches.

Avantus operates as a NewSpring Holdings platform company.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Partnership

Data and Analytic Solutions to Help Modernize IRS Procurement Operations; Shanna Webbers Quoted

Fairfax, Virginia-based consulting firm Data and Analytic Solutions has been selected to help the Internal Revenue Service explore approaches to accelerate the agency's contracting process. IRS said Monday it will work with DAS through a research partnership aimed at bringing together procurement professionals, university professors and students who have been educated in machine learning.

Kay Sears VP Lockheed

Kay Sears: Partnership With Commercial Firms Helped Lockheed Win SDA’s Transport Layer Contract

Kay Sears, vice president and general manager of the military division at Lockheed Martin’s space business and a previous Wash100 awardee, said bringing in nontraditional contractors and partnering with other companies helped Lockheed secure a contract from the Space Development Agency to build satellites for the Transport Layer, SpaceNews reported Monday.

Columbia-class submarine

HII Division to Build Modules for Columbia-Class Sub Program Under $2B Contract Modification

A Huntington Ingalls Industries division has received a potential $2.2B contract modification from General DynamicsElectric Boat subsidiary to help build the first two Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines for the U.S. Navy. HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division will construct and deliver six modules for each of the submarines and continue to provide design support under the modification. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved