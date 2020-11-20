Avaya’s Jerry Dotson Talks Unified Comms for DoD Telework

Jerry Dotson VP of Public Sector Avaya

TYSONS CORNER, VA, November 20, 2020 — Jerry Dotson, vice president of Avaya‘s (NYSE: AVYA) public sector business, suggested five ways for the Department of Defense to help its remote workers manage communications and collaboration, GovCon Wire reported Monday.

He wrote in a Defense Systems guest piece that a hybrid cloud-powered unified communications platform could support the integration of systems and applications for DoD telework amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“To maintain readiness, the military requires modern communications environments to connect joint and coalition forces, as well as support internal organizations and service providers for effective collaboration,” Dotson noted.

