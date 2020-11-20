Unanet

Black Sage to Deliver CUAS Tech for Air Force Counter-Swarm Electromagnetic Weapon

Matthew Nelson November 20, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Black Sage jammer and camera configuration

Black Sage has received a contract of an undisclosed sum to deliver a counter-unmanned aircraft system technology for an electromagnetic weapon designed by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to defend air bases.

The company said Thursday its CUAS technology receives, processes and exports data from counter-drone radars to the U.S. military's forward area air defense command and control system via the DefenseOS software tool.

Black Sage developed DefenseOS to rapidly integrate CUAS sensors and components using its open architecture command and control capability.  

USAF aims to incorporate accurate targeting data into the Tactical High Power Microwave Operational Responder platform to defeat enemy drones.

THOR is a wall-plugged platform designed to release high-power microwaves to cause a counter electronic effect for targeting drones and disabling them.

Black Sage's CUAS radar system, FAAD C2 and THOR system have undergone evaluation where the integrated weapon targeted and defeated drones.

The company said it has incorporated more than 30 counter-drone sensors and effectors since 2014.

