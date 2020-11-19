Unanet

BlackBerry Endpoint Mgmt Software Receives NSA CSfC Certification

Christine Thropp November 19, 2020 News, Technology

BlackBerry's unified endpoint management software has been certified under a National Security Agency program that seeks to guarantee the cybersecurity of a commercial product for U.S. government use.

The BlackBerry UEM offering, designed to help organizations manage devices and applications, is now part of NSA's Commercial Solutions for Classified Program, the company said Wednesday.

NSA established the program to give agencies access to commercial technology products for data-in-transit and data-at-rest encryption of classified information. Requirements for leveraging commercial technology to protect classified national security systems were also provided through the initiative.

The UEM software also has certifications from the National Information Assurance Partnership, Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

