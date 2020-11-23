Unanet

Cambridge-TSS Team to Update Air Combat Command Radar Transmitter

Matthew Nelson November 23, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Cambridge-TSS Team to Update Air Combat Command Radar Transmitter
Air Combat Command Radar Service Life Extension

A partnership between Cambridge and TSS Solutions will update technology subassemblies of the Air Combat Command's radar system under a service life extension task order.

Cambridge said Friday it will support modernization, integration, installation and testing of the AN/TPS-70 radar transmitter in efforts to surpass the performance of a predecessor configuration and extend by at least 10 years the system's operational lifetime.

The company received the task order under the Counter-Narcotics and Global Threats, Operations and Logistics indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle.

AN/TPS-70 has been used over the past three decades in Latin America in countering illegal drug trafficking activity.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jay Lambke President GAI

Government Acquisitions Obtains SBA HUBZone Program Certification; Jay Lambke Quoted

Cincinnati, Ohio-based company Government Acquisitions Inc. has been accredited by the Small Business Administration under a program that seeks to provide economic benefits to government contractors from historically underutilized business zones.

Satellite launch

SpaceX Launches Satellite for Multinational Ocean Observation Effort

SpaceX has sent to space a satellite designed to monitor sea levels across the globe under a U.S.-U.K. partnership. The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base on a mission to collect sea level data, support ship navigation and inform weather forecasts, NASA said Sunday.

KBR

KBR Gets $65M Navy Contract Modification for Base Support Services

KBR has received a one-year, $64.8M contract modification to carry out base operating support services at various U.S. Navy installations in Djibouti and Kenya.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved