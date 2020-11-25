Unanet

CompTIA Receives DoD OK for Penetration Testing Certification

Matthew Nelson November 25, 2020 News

The Department of Defense has approved a CompTIA certification exam designed to measure cybersecurity skills necessary to conduct penetration testing and manage vulnerabilities in an information technology system.

PenTest+ has been cleared to assess the proficiency of military personnel and defense contractors who perform information assurance tasks for the department, the IT trade group said Tuesday.

The test also measures a candidate's ability to determine network resiliency and address security flaws.

DoD added the certification to its Directive 8570, which covers baseline IT certification requirements for cybersecurity positions, and intends for the exam to help the department address workforce needs in the service provider analyst, incident response and auditor functions.

The association noted that seven CompTIA certifications are now included in the directive.

