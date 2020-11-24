Comtech Books $175M Contract for 911 Services in Pennsylvania

Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications has secured a potential $175.1M contract to assist the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in designing, implementing and operating 911 services across the state.

The safety and security technologies group within Comtech's commercial solutions segment will offer its Next Generation Core Services to provide Pennsylvania's 911 centers with a coordinated NG911 system, the company said Monday.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania seeks to equip the state's citizens with emergency communication capabilities through the contract.

"We are pleased to work with Comtech to continue to evolve emergency services in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," said Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

The contract, which has an initial value of $137.4M, comes with contract extension options.