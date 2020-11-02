Unanet

Cubic Subsidiary to Increase Microelectronic Package Manufacturing Capacity; Martin Amen Quoted

Christine Thropp November 2, 2020 News, Technology

Cubic Subsidiary to Increase Microelectronic Package Manufacturing Capacity; Martin Amen Quoted
Martin Amen VP and GM Nuvotronics

Cubic's Nuvotronics subsidiary plans to add a 14-inch substrate carrier line within its manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina, in anticipation of increased demand for millimeter-wave technology across the defense, space and commercial sectors.

The company said Friday expanding the current 8-in line will increase the factory's production capacity over the next five years and open more than 150 job opportunities in areas such as engineering, technical and administrative functions.

Martin Amen, vice president and general manager at Nuvotronics, said the company has invested in multiple technology research and development efforts in the U.S. to modernize its electronic package manufacturing process.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel offered the company a partnership with the city's workforce development system to help the microwave device supplier build up its talent pipeline.

The State of North Carolina also pledged to provide incentives for the project under a Job Development Investment Grant agreement with Nuvotronics.

The Defense Microelectronics Activity recently certified Nuvotronics as a DMEA trusted foundry.

Markets and Markets projected that the worldwide millimeter wave technology market will grow 26 percent year-over-year to reach $3.4B in value by 2025 and attributed the growth to the implementation of 5G systems and low-Earth orbit satellites.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Andrew Knaggs COO Pacem

Former DoD Official Andrew Knaggs Named Pacem COO

Andrew Knaggs, former deputy assistant secretary for special operations and combating terrorism at the Department of Defense, has joined Pacem Solutions International as chief operating officer. He brings public and private sector experience to Pacem's mission of providing consultancy, risk management and training services to clients worldwide, the company said Friday.

Jennifer Felix CEO ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal Donates Funding to Collegiate S&T, Engineering Programs; Jennifer Felix Quoted

ASRC Federal has donated $10K each to the Eastern Shore Community College and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in a bid to support the institutions' science, engineering and technology programs.

Melanie Dowczek Practice Lead B3 Group

Melanie Dowczek to Lead Microsoft Dynamics Practice at B3 Group

Melanie Dowczek, former North America health lead for provider and payor at global professional services company Avanade, has joined B3 Group to lead the federal information technology consulting firm's Microsoft Dynamics practice.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved