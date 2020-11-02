Cubic Subsidiary to Increase Microelectronic Package Manufacturing Capacity; Martin Amen Quoted

Martin Amen VP and GM Nuvotronics

Cubic's Nuvotronics subsidiary plans to add a 14-inch substrate carrier line within its manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina, in anticipation of increased demand for millimeter-wave technology across the defense, space and commercial sectors.

The company said Friday expanding the current 8-in line will increase the factory's production capacity over the next five years and open more than 150 job opportunities in areas such as engineering, technical and administrative functions.

Martin Amen, vice president and general manager at Nuvotronics, said the company has invested in multiple technology research and development efforts in the U.S. to modernize its electronic package manufacturing process.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel offered the company a partnership with the city's workforce development system to help the microwave device supplier build up its talent pipeline.

The State of North Carolina also pledged to provide incentives for the project under a Job Development Investment Grant agreement with Nuvotronics.

The Defense Microelectronics Activity recently certified Nuvotronics as a DMEA trusted foundry.

Markets and Markets projected that the worldwide millimeter wave technology market will grow 26 percent year-over-year to reach $3.4B in value by 2025 and attributed the growth to the implementation of 5G systems and low-Earth orbit satellites.