Daniel Brunk Promoted as Martin Defense Group CEO

Daniel Brunk, a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran, has succeeded Martin Kao as CEO of Martin Defense Group and has also taken the role of manager at the Honolulu, Hawaii-based government contractor as part of his promotion.

Brunk joined Martin Defense Group in June as director of the company's U.S. Marine Corps and Navy strategy, the company said Friday.

Prior to Martin Defense Group, Brunk served as special assistant to the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

His experience in the government includes the roles of executive officer and commanding officer at USS Nevada and Helena respectively. Brunk also worked at the Farragut Technical Analysis Center as director.

Kao is facing federal bank fraud and money laundering charges and was arrested on Sept. 30, Pacific Business News reported. He allegedly tried to defraud banks of over $12.8M in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act's Paycheck Protection Program.