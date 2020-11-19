Unanet

Daniel Crowley Gets Term Extension as Triumph Group President, CEO; Barbara Humpton Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers November 19, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Triumph Group has extended Daniel Crowley’s term as president and CEO for an additional five years. Crowley, who held the role since 2016, will continue in his capacity through Nov. 17, 2025.

The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based aerospace supplier's board of directors also elected Crowley as chairman to replace Ralph Eberhart, who will take on the role of lead independent director, Triumph said Wednesday.

Prior to his current capacity, Crowley spent over five years at the former Raytheon Company, now Raytheon Technologies, where he served as president of integrated defense systems.

The more than 35-year aerospace and defense veteran also held various leadership roles at Lockheed Martin including chief operating officer for the company’s aeronautics business.

Barbara Humpton, chair of the compensation and management development committee at Triumph and a six-time Wash100 Award recipient, said Crowley’s continued leadership will support the company as it works on its transformation efforts.

Triumph will detail Crowley’s term extension in its Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

