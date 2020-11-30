Unanet

DARPA Taps Sorrento for COVID-19 Rapid Countermeasure Effort

Matthew Nelson November 30, 2020 News

DARPA Taps Sorrento for COVID-19 Rapid Countermeasure Effort
Sorrento

A subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics has landed a potential $34M contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to produce a rapid countermeasure against COVID-19.

SmartPharm Therapeutics will encode the STI-2020 SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody into a plasmid DNA that will be incorporated into the Gene MAb platform, Sorrento said Friday.

DARPA seeks to speed up the development of an antibody that will support intramuscular injection and provide recipients with potent neutralizing antibodies to mitigate potential SARS-CoV-2 mutations.

"We look forward to working with our Department of Defense partners to potentially add a novel approach to the arsenal of solutions for combating this devastating disease," said Henry Ji, Sorrento CEO.

The award provides for the project's phase two clinical studies. Sorrento plans to apply for further funding to drive large-scale manufacturing efforts and secure an emergency use authorization approval for Gene MAb.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jonas Furukrona LVC Training VP

USAF Demos Cubic-Made Mission Analysis Software at Checkered Flag Exercise; Jonas Furukrona Quoted

Tyndall Air Force Base has hosted a demonstration of a Cubic-made software suite designed to analyze kinetic and non-kinetic effects during training exercises. Cubic said Wednesday its Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction or SPEAR suite facilitated user experience across more than 75 aircraft at the Checkered Flag 21-1 exercise.

Databricks

Databricks Gets FedRAMP OK for Unified Data Analytics System

Databricks has received certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a unified data analytics platform designed to process highly sensitive information.

Catalyst

AFRL Concludes Sixth Catalyst Accelerator Program

The Air Force Research Laboratory's space vehicles directorate wrapped up the sixth business accelerator effort intended for small companies from the defense and national security markets.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved