Unanet

Data and Analytic Solutions to Help Modernize IRS Procurement Operations; Shanna Webbers Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman November 24, 2020 News

Data and Analytic Solutions to Help Modernize IRS Procurement Operations; Shanna Webbers Quoted
Partnership

Fairfax, Virginia-based consulting firm Data and Analytic Solutions has been selected to help the Internal Revenue Service explore approaches to accelerate the agency's contracting process.

The agency said Monday it will work with DAS through a research partnership aimed at bringing together procurement professionals, university professors and students who have been educated in machine learning.

Researchers plan to conduct a dataset review to determine what forces affect the IRS' timeframe for awarding federal contracts and how the agency could manage the efficiency of that process.

IRS added the alliance looks to increase the accuracy of a predictive algorithm used to forecast when the agency will finalize a purchase, as well as help acquisition personnel to adopt best practices in the private sector and obtain data knowledge.

“The intent of this research project is to enable us to hone-in on key factors impacting our time to award and identify tools that can be utilized to make process improvements to shorten our lead time, more effectively allocate our human resources, and better serve our customers,” said IRS Chief Procurement Officer Shanna Webbers.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

General Electric

GE to Provide Propulsion Systems for Future DOT Training Ships

General Electric's power conversion business has secured a $40M sole-source contract to provide propulsion systems for national security training ships to be used by the Department of Transportation. The company said Monday it will provide systems that would power and propel a pair of National Security Multi-Mission Vessels, which will be used to train cadets on operational vessels at sea.

Kay Sears VP Lockheed

Kay Sears: Partnership With Commercial Firms Helped Lockheed Win SDA’s Transport Layer Contract

Kay Sears, vice president and general manager of the military division at Lockheed Martin’s space business and a previous Wash100 awardee, said bringing in nontraditional contractors and partnering with other companies helped Lockheed secure a contract from the Space Development Agency to build satellites for the Transport Layer, SpaceNews reported Monday.

Columbia-class submarine

HII Division to Build Modules for Columbia-Class Sub Program Under $2B Contract Modification

A Huntington Ingalls Industries division has received a potential $2.2B contract modification from General DynamicsElectric Boat subsidiary to help build the first two Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines for the U.S. Navy. HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division will construct and deliver six modules for each of the submarines and continue to provide design support under the modification. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved