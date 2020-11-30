Databricks Gets FedRAMP OK for Unified Data Analytics System

Databricks has received certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a unified data analytics platform designed to process highly sensitive information.

The company said Wednesday its Azure Databricks offering secured a FedRAMP high-impact authority to operate that reflects the tool's security capacities and compliance with artificial intelligence and data analytics requirements.

Following the certification, government customers may now use the tool to manage sensitive unclassified data in the cloud.

Lily Kim, general manager for Azure Government at Microsoft, said the ATO will potentially support the creation of data lakes for predictive analytics and risk management use cases.

Databricks explored various use cases such as space exploration, energy research and personalized healthcare and education services for the tool.