Unanet

Databricks Gets FedRAMP OK for Unified Data Analytics System

Matthew Nelson November 30, 2020 News

Databricks Gets FedRAMP OK for Unified Data Analytics System
Databricks

Databricks has received certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a unified data analytics platform designed to process highly sensitive information.

The company said Wednesday its Azure Databricks offering secured a FedRAMP high-impact authority to operate that reflects the tool's security capacities and compliance with artificial intelligence and data analytics requirements.

Following the certification, government customers may now use the tool to manage sensitive unclassified data in the cloud.

Lily Kim, general manager for Azure Government at Microsoft, said the ATO will potentially support the creation of data lakes for predictive analytics and risk management use cases.

Databricks explored various use cases such as space exploration, energy research and personalized healthcare and education services for the tool.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jonas Furukrona LVC Training VP

USAF Demos Cubic-Made Mission Analysis Software at Checkered Flag Exercise; Jonas Furukrona Quoted

Tyndall Air Force Base has hosted a demonstration of a Cubic-made software suite designed to analyze kinetic and non-kinetic effects during training exercises. Cubic said Wednesday its Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction or SPEAR suite facilitated user experience across more than 75 aircraft at the Checkered Flag 21-1 exercise.

Ryan Oakes Senior Managing Director Accenture

Accenture’s Ryan Oakes: Agencies Need Post-Pandemic Approach to Automation, Service Accessibility

Ryan Oakes, senior managing director for strategy and consulting for Accenture’s global public service segment, has said that agencies should consider implementing permanent approaches to access management in a post-pandemic environment.

LauncherOne

VirginOrbit Eyes December Flight for LauncherOne Rocket’s 2nd Mission

Virgin Orbit plans to conduct the second flight of its LauncherOne small rocket in late December as part of a mission to send NASA cube satellites to orbit, SpaceNews reported Friday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved