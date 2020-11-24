Unanet

DHS Posts Night Vision Tech RFI to Aid S&T Market Survey

Matthew Nelson November 24, 2020 News

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a request for information to seek inputs from industry on night vision technologies in support of a market survey by the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory under the DHS Science and Technology Directorate.

DHS said Monday it is looking for monocular or binocular technologies that employ integrated night vision or image intensification features.

Joseph Jankovic, a NUSTL test engineer, said I2 technologies allow visibility in low-light areas via the use of light amplification.

"Integrated night vision devices couple I2 technology with thermal imaging to provide an image of the surroundings that also allows for the detection of objects or targets of interest by their thermal signatures," added Jankovic.

Government agencies may access the responses to the RFI to support procurement decisions on night vision technologies.

Interested vendors have until Dec. 10 to respond to the notice.

