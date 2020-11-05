DISA Seeks Info on Blockchain-as-a-Service Tech

blockchain

The Defense Information Systems Agency has issued a request for information in support of its effort to provide mission partners with a new blockchain as a service offering.

The software must be able to work with an s390x framework, feature full auditing and reporting capabilities and comply with Federal Information Processing Standards 140-2 Level 4 requirements, according to a Beta SAM notice posted Wednesday.

The agency intends to use the technology to support containerized software deployment, replicate and respond to shifts in mission partner workloads and restrict membership, information and visibility in a blockchain network.

Other requirements include compatibility with Linux operating systems, functionality in air-gapped environments and full vendor support.

Interested vendors have until Nov. 10 to submit 15-page white papers in response to the RFI.