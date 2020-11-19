Unanet

Elder Granger Named to Cerner Board; Brent Shafer Quoted

Jane Edwards November 19, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Elder Granger Named to Cerner Board; Brent Shafer Quoted
Elder Granger Board Member Cerner

Elder Granger, a retired U.S. Army major general, has joined Cerner as a member of the company’s board of directors. 

Granger “is a proven clinical, military and business leader who has successfully navigated complex policy, regulatory and competitive environments. He will bring invaluable insights to Cerner particularly in the commercial and federal health sectors,” Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO of Cerner, said in a statement published Wednesday. 

Granger spent more than 35 years in the Army and his military career included time as deputy director and program executive officer of the TRICARE Management Activity within the office of the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs and commander of Task Force 44th Medical Command. 

He sits on the boards of DLH Holdings and Cigna and is a certified compliance officer by the American Academy of Professional Coders. He is also a certified physician executive by the Certifying Commission in Medical Management and has the CERT Certificate in Cybersecurity Oversight from Carnegie Mellon University. 

Granger’s term started Monday, Nov. 16, and he is up for re-election as an independent director at Cerner’s annual shareholder meeting in 2021.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Sue Gordon Board Member CACI International

Sue Gordon Gets INSA Intell, Security Leadership Recognition

Sue Gordon, a board member at CACI International and a two-time Wash100 awardee, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 William Oliver Baker Award from the Intelligence and National Security Alliance for her three-decade public service.

Cloud IT

NGA Posts Data Analytics Cloud Sustainment RFI

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is soliciting ideas for how interested vendors can update and maintain a data analytics technology in the intelligence community's Commercial Cloud Service and Unclassified C2S environments, according to a request for information notice posted Tuesday.

Daniel Crowley President

Daniel Crowley Gets Term Extension as Triumph Group President, CEO; Barbara Humpton Quoted

Triumph Group has extended Daniel Crowley’s term as president and CEO for an additional five years. Crowley, who held the role since 2016, will continue in his capacity through Nov. 17, 2025, Triumph said Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved