Former DoD Official Andrew Knaggs Named Pacem COO

Andrew Knaggs, former deputy assistant secretary for special operations and combating terrorism at the Department of Defense, has joined Pacem Solutions International as chief operating officer.

He brings public and private sector experience to Pacem’s mission of providing consulting, risk management and training services to clients worldwide, the company said Friday.

Between 2017 and 2019, Knaggs oversaw DoD’s global initiatives related to special operations, counterterrorism, information operations, irregular warfare, hostage recovery and sensitive military operations.

He also spent nearly four years at the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization, where he served as chief of its research and engineering division and operations support branch.

The former U.S. Army Special Forces officer established a law firm in Washington, D.C., seven years ago to help national security and technology contractors manage risk while doing business in the federal sector and most recently worked for Virginia-based Executive Law Partners as counsel.

Knaggs teaches national security law at George Washington University.