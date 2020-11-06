Unanet

Forrester’s Andras Cser: Data Protection Drives Cloud Access Security Broker Adoption in Public Sector

Christine Thropp November 6, 2020 News, Technology

More government agencies have increased their use of cloud access security brokers, which offer an added protection layer between end users and providers, in an effort to help federal employees protect information while working remotely, FedTech Magazine reported Thursday.

Andras Cser, vice president and principal analyst for security and risk management at Forrester Research, said CASBs help users detect shadow information technology and malware, prevent confidential data leak and loss in cloud applications and identify threats by analyzing unusual traffic patterns.

He pointed to data protection and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program as key drivers of CASB adoption across the government.

Courtney Rhodes, a Food and Drug Administration spokesperson, said the agency implemented CASB software in 2017 to ensure that health information remains confidential and to gain cloud workflow visibility.

The report noted that NASA implemented similar technology in anticipation of cloud-based software delivery model transitions and to determine cloud usage patterns.

