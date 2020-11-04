Unanet

GDIT’s Amy Gilliland: DEOS to Provide New Collaboration Tools to DoD Enterprise Users

Jane Edwards November 4, 2020 Contract Awards, News

GDIT’s Amy Gilliland: DEOS to Provide New Collaboration Tools to DoD Enterprise Users
Amy Gilliland President GDIT

Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics’ information technology business and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said GDIT looks forward to continuing its partnership with the General Services Administration, Department of Defense and the Defense Information Systems Agency through the Defense Enterprise Office Solutions cloud contract as part of efforts to meet the goals stated in DoD’s Cloud Strategy.

“DEOS will provide new and powerful collaboration capabilities to users across the enterprise and all the way to the tactical edge while driving efficiencies and enhancing the DoD security posture,” Gilliland said in a statement published Tuesday.

GSA and DoD re-awarded in late October the potential 10-year, $4.4B DEOS blanket purchase agreement to CSRA, which General Dynamics acquired in 2018 and integrated with its IT business.

GDIT will work with Dell Marketing and Minburn Technology Group on the DEOS program to help the Pentagon implement cloud-based communication and collaboration applications.

“The demand for DEOS capabilities have been further amplified by the COVID-19 crisis and more than ever, it’s imperative that we accelerate the deployment of technology to support our mission partners,” added Gilliland.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Bob Genter President SAIC Defense

SAIC Wins Spot on $620M USDA BPA to Deliver IT Services; Bob Genter Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a position on the potential five year, $620M U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) multiple award blanket purchase agreement (BPA). SAIC will compete for task orders to provide IT support services for the development, modernization, enhancement and maintenance of information systems, software applications, web services and databases.

AWS

AWS Provides OmniSci With New Computing Product to Help Accelerate Data Analytics

Amazon Web Services and OmniSci have partnered to apply the former's new computing product to the latter's data analytics platform used by industry and government customers. AWS said Monday its Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud or EC2 P4d instances bring additional graphics processing unit performance suitable for complex ML models and accelerate ML training by three times.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Books $57M Navy Contract for Sea Skimming Target Production

Northrop Gruman has secured a $57.1M contract to commence full-rate production of 19 GQM-163A Coyote supersonic sea skimming targets for the U.S. Navy and the government of Japan.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved