GDIT’s Amy Gilliland: DEOS to Provide New Collaboration Tools to DoD Enterprise Users

Amy Gilliland President GDIT

Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics’ information technology business and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said GDIT looks forward to continuing its partnership with the General Services Administration, Department of Defense and the Defense Information Systems Agency through the Defense Enterprise Office Solutions cloud contract as part of efforts to meet the goals stated in DoD’s Cloud Strategy.

“DEOS will provide new and powerful collaboration capabilities to users across the enterprise and all the way to the tactical edge while driving efficiencies and enhancing the DoD security posture,” Gilliland said in a statement published Tuesday.

GSA and DoD re-awarded in late October the potential 10-year, $4.4B DEOS blanket purchase agreement to CSRA, which General Dynamics acquired in 2018 and integrated with its IT business.

GDIT will work with Dell Marketing and Minburn Technology Group on the DEOS program to help the Pentagon implement cloud-based communication and collaboration applications.

“The demand for DEOS capabilities have been further amplified by the COVID-19 crisis and more than ever, it’s imperative that we accelerate the deployment of technology to support our mission partners,” added Gilliland.