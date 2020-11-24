GE to Provide Propulsion Systems for Future DOT Training Ships

General Electric

General Electric's power conversion business has secured a $40M sole-source contract to provide propulsion systems for national security training ships to be used by the Department of Transportation.

The company said Monday it will provide systems that would power and propel a pair of National Security Multi-Mission Vessels, which will be used to train cadets on operational vessels at sea.

GE will also integrate engines, propulsion drives and motors, switchboards, generators, transformers and support systems into the NSMVs.

DSEC, a South Korean shipbuilder, awarded the contract to GE under a larger effort managed by TOTE Services for DOT. Philly Shipyard will construct the ships.

DOT's Maritime Administration plans to order three more NSMV units. The planned orders, along with the existing awards, would render a total contract value of over $100M for GE's propulsion system deliveries.

The new ships will employ an all-electric system, shifting away from the older steam propulsion technology. The vessels will also have the capacity to accommodate a maximum of 600 personnel.

Wabtec-made 16V250 Series diesel engines will power the ships to align with the Environmental Protection Agency's emission standards.

DOT expects to launch the first two NSMVs in 2023 and 2024.