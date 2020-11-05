General Dynamics to Continue Navy LCS Combat System Sustainment Work

General Dynamics

General Dynamics' mission systems business has landed a $42.6M contract modification to continue sustaining integrated combat management systems and associated platforms used by the U.S. Navy's littoral combat ships.

The company will support LCS operations by maintaining and upgrading the ships' integrated CMS and associated combat system elements, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The modification also provides for engineering, fleet support, installation, checkouts and technical support, as well as training and logistics product development.

The Navy exercised options on a $393.8M contract for the sustainment of ICMS platforms and associated elements.

General Dynamics will carry out work in Alabama, California and Massachusetts. DoD expects all tasks to conclude by October 2021.

The service branch will obligate $1.2M from fiscal year 2020 funds.