Unanet

General Dynamics to Continue Navy LCS Combat System Sustainment Work

Matthew Nelson November 5, 2020 Contract Awards, News

General Dynamics to Continue Navy LCS Combat System Sustainment Work
General Dynamics

General Dynamics' mission systems business has landed a $42.6M contract modification to continue sustaining integrated combat management systems and associated platforms used by the U.S. Navy's littoral combat ships.

The company will support LCS operations by maintaining and upgrading the ships' integrated CMS and associated combat system elements, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The modification also provides for engineering, fleet support, installation, checkouts and technical support, as well as training and logistics product development.

The Navy exercised options on a $393.8M contract for the sustainment of ICMS platforms and associated elements.

General Dynamics will carry out work in Alabama, California and Massachusetts. DoD expects all tasks to conclude by October 2021.

The service branch will obligate $1.2M from fiscal year 2020 funds.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

AI in CI Forum

ArchIntel-Hosted Panel Discussion Highlights Influence of AI in Competitive Intelligence

The current state and future potential of emerging technologies were the focal points of an expert panel at ArchIntel's AI in Competitive Intelligence Virtual Event. The panelists were Suki Fuller of The Council of Competitive Intelligence Fellows; Fred Hoffman of Mercyhurst University; and Arik Johnson of Aurora Worldwide Development Corp. The moderator was August Jackson, senior director of market and competitive intelligence at Deltek.

Glen Schumacher President Sincerus

State Dept Taps Sincerus for Logistics, Training, Advisory Services; Glen Schumacher Quoted

The State Department has awarded Sincerus Global Solutions task orders worth $12M for services in support of ally countries' advisory, training and logistics.

blockchain

DISA Seeks Info on Blockchain-as-a-Service Tech

The Defense Information Systems Agency has issued a request for information in support of its effort to provide mission partners with a new blockchain as a service offering. Interested vendors have until Nov. 10 to submit 15-page white papers in response to the RFI.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved