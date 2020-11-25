Unanet

Gilat Subsidiary to Deliver Ka-Band Block Upconverter for Military Comms Program

Matthew Nelson November 25, 2020 Contract Awards, News

50W Ka-band BUC

Gilat Satellite Networks' Wavestream subsidiary has secured a delivery order of an undisclosed sum to provide a high-power 50-watt Ka-band block upconverter in support of a U.S. military communications program.

The delivery order will mark Wavestream's 5,000th shipment of its Ka-band block upconverter technology to the military, Gilat said Tuesday.

"Wavestream is honored to be the vendor of choice for the U.S. government military communication program and to be reliably supplying its high-power 50W Ka-band BUC for over 14 years," said Bob Huffman, general manager at Wavestream. "This product is the most widely deployed solid state amplifier built at this power level."

Wavestream has been designing and manufacturing high-power transceivers, solid state power amplifiers, block down and upconverters for more than a decade now.

