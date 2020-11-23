Government Acquisitions Obtains SBA HUBZone Program Certification; Jay Lambke Quoted

Jay Lambke President GAI

Government Acquisitions Inc. has been accredited by the Small Business Administration under a program that seeks to provide economic benefits to government contractors from historically underutilized business zones.

The HUBZone small business certification will allow the Cincinnati, Ohio-based information technology provider to compete for federal government contracting vehicles meant for companies under the program, GAI said Friday.

Jay Lambke, president of GAI, said the certification will potentially enable the company to create job opportunities in HUBZones and assist government agencies with their objectives.

SBA established the program in compliance with the HUBZone Act of 1997.

According to GAI, the agency seeks to award three percent of prime contracts and subcontracts to HUBZone companies annually.