Hexagon’s Jack Williams: Assistive AI Can Help Bridge Public Safety Info Gap

Brenda Marie Rivers November 6, 2020 News

Jack Williams, a strategic product manager at Hexagon’s safety and infrastructure division, has said that artificial intelligence-powered assistive technology could help public safety organizations simplify emergency response operations without overlooking crucial information.

Williams wrote in an opinion piece for GCN published Wednesday such technology works to augment human intuition in the event of a critical situation, as well as deliver timely information to first responders and emergency service dispatchers.

He added that assistive AI tools will help reassure call center operators and authorities on the proper orchestration of strategic responses without disrupting workflow.

“Assistive AI can play a vital part in bridging the information gap many public safety agencies face by keeping human operators at the forefront and helping them to identify similarities within a cluster of seemingly unrelated events or calls,” Williams noted.

“The technology flags insights that are critical to understanding a situation that may have otherwise gone unnoticed until it was too late, such as spotting a more extensive emerging crisis by linking separate calls for service.”

