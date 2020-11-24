Unanet

HII Division to Build Modules for Columbia-Class Sub Program Under $2B Contract Modification

Jane Edwards November 24, 2020 Contract Awards, News

HII Division to Build Modules for Columbia-Class Sub Program Under $2B Contract Modification
Columbia-class submarine

A Huntington Ingalls Industries division has received a potential $2.2B contract modification from General DynamicsElectric Boat subsidiary to help build the first two Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines for the U.S. Navy. 

HII said Monday its Newport News Shipbuilding division will construct and deliver six modules for each of the submarines and continue to provide design support under the contract modification. 

Newport News Shipbuilding, which started construction work on the submarines in May 2019, is expected to kick off delivery in November 2022 and hand over the last module by January 2028. 

General Dynamics Electric Boat received a potential $9.47B contract modification from the Navy in early November to build and test the first two Columbia-class submarines and is expected to deliver the lead ship to the service in 2027.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

General Electric

GE to Provide Propulsion Systems for Future DOT Training Ships

General Electric's power conversion business has secured a $40M sole-source contract to provide propulsion systems for national security training ships to be used by the Department of Transportation. The company said Monday it will provide systems that would power and propel a pair of National Security Multi-Mission Vessels, which will be used to train cadets on operational vessels at sea.

Partnership

Data and Analytic Solutions to Help Modernize IRS Procurement Operations; Shanna Webbers Quoted

Fairfax, Virginia-based consulting firm Data and Analytic Solutions has been selected to help the Internal Revenue Service explore approaches to accelerate the agency's contracting process. IRS said Monday it will work with DAS through a research partnership aimed at bringing together procurement professionals, university professors and students who have been educated in machine learning.

Kay Sears VP Lockheed

Kay Sears: Partnership With Commercial Firms Helped Lockheed Win SDA’s Transport Layer Contract

Kay Sears, vice president and general manager of the military division at Lockheed Martin’s space business and a previous Wash100 awardee, said bringing in nontraditional contractors and partnering with other companies helped Lockheed secure a contract from the Space Development Agency to build satellites for the Transport Layer, SpaceNews reported Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved