HII Division to Build Modules for Columbia-Class Sub Program Under $2B Contract Modification

Columbia-class submarine

A Huntington Ingalls Industries division has received a potential $2.2B contract modification from General Dynamics ’ Electric Boat subsidiary to help build the first two Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines for the U.S. Navy.

HII said Monday its Newport News Shipbuilding division will construct and deliver six modules for each of the submarines and continue to provide design support under the contract modification.

Newport News Shipbuilding, which started construction work on the submarines in May 2019, is expected to kick off delivery in November 2022 and hand over the last module by January 2028.