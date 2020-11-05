Hitachi Aims to Spur Digital Innovation Through Global Partner Program

Hitachi

Hitachi has formed a global partnership that includes five founding members from the technology sector to drive digital transformation in areas such as information technology, smart infrastructure, mobility and energy.

The Lumada Alliance Program aims to encourage collaborative efforts to converge digital platforms, including internet of things, with industrial and operational tools designed to boost innovation, productivity and connected ecosystems, Hitachi said Wednesday.

Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft, Salesforce and Google are the initial members of the three-tier program encompassing technology and innovation partners and solution providers.

According to Hitachi, participants have a collective mission to help address transportation, energy, health, safety, global trade, supply chain and environmental sustainability challenges with the use of digital technology.

The Tokyo-based conglomerate plans to expand the program through its Hitachi Vantara subsidiary, which offers the Lumada IT platform.